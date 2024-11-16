Paul remembers contributions of state’s tribal freedom fighters

Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebration held in Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 14: Meghalaya on Friday joined the rest of India for Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations as Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh paid rich tributes to the tribal freedom fighters of the state and recalled their contributions.

According to a statement, the Arts and Culture department organised a programme here for the state-level launch of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas, which was attended by Principal Secretary of Arts and Culture department, FR Kharkongor, as well as officials and stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Lyngdoh said that the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas is celebrated across India every year on November 15 to remember the contribution of tribal freedom fighters.

He said the day marks the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a tribal leader and freedom fighter, whose legacy continues to inspire many.

“This occasion highlights the important role of tribal groups in preserving India’s heritage and advancing its progress,” Lyngdoh said.

On the occasion, the gathering also honoured and remembered the immense contributions of the revered freedom fighters from Meghalaya, including Tirot Sing, Kiang Nangbah, Pa Togan Sangma, Phan Nonglait, et al.

“These valiant individuals, whose sacrifices for the cause of freedom resonate through the generations, have become symbols of resilience, courage and patriotism,” he added.

“We are not only reminded of the sacrifices made by these freedom fighters, but we are also instilled with a profound sense of freedom, particularly as indigenous tribal communities. It is a reminder that our history is rich with struggle, unity and a deep connection to the land that continues to shape our identity today,” the minister said.

On the occasion, Lyngdoh also released the Adi Sanskriti Videos-Digital Tribal Art series of Meghalaya, the animated series on Meghalaya Bravehearts by Sauramandala and the Tri Hills Creatives and Tri Hills Festival calendar.