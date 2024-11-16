Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
News AlertSPORTS

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

By: Migrate Admin

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been thrown into uncertainty with an injury to Shubman Gill. The 24-year-old opener sustained an injury to his left thumb during the second day of India’s intra-squad training match at the WACA here on Saturday.

While fielding in the slips, Gill took a blow to his thumb, leaving the field immediately and not returning for the remainder of the intra-squad match-simulation session. Though the full extent of the injury is yet to be confirmed, IANS understands that Gill may have suffered an intra-articular fracture, a type of injury that typically requires two to three weeks for recovery.

Given that the injury is to his driving hand, the timeline for his recovery might extend to three weeks, casting doubt on his participation in the first Test, which is scheduled to begin on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

The injury raises questions about India’s batting lineup for the upcoming match, especially in light of other uncertainties in the opening combination. Gill had been batting at No. 3 in the practice match but was also considered a potential opening partner for Yashasvi Jaiswal, in case Rohit Sharma is unavailable due to the birth of his second child.

With Rohit’s situation still up in the air, India now face the possibility of missing both their regular opener and their backup in Gill. Adding to the complexity is the condition of KL Rahul, another potential opening option. Rahul was also forced to leave the field on the first day of the simulation match on Friday after being struck in the elbow by a short delivery. He did not return to bat and was absent from the field on Saturday as well.

While it remains unclear whether Rahul will recover in time for the Test, his injury raises further doubts about the stability of India’s top order. India’s recent 0-3 whitewash against New Zealand has added pressure on the team, and Rohit Sharma has even been considering travelling to Australia early to train with the squad before returning for the birth of his child.

However, it’s unclear if he will make it to Perth in time to be available for the first Test. On the field, Gill showed solid form before his injury. In the practice match, he made 28 runs in his first innings before being caught at gully off a back-of-length delivery from Navdeep Saini.

He came back to bat in the second innings, finishing unbeaten on 42, displaying resilience despite the growing concerns about his fitness. India’s top-order selection for the first Test is now in flux, with multiple injury concerns clouding their preparation.

The team management will have to make some tough decisions in the coming days as they finalise their squad for the crucial opener in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Abhimanyu Easwaran is the other option India have for the top of the order.

IANS

Previous article
Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on Saturday that the law & order situation in West...
NATIONAL

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $182 million in funding this week, a...
NATIONAL

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to...
NATIONAL

Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended

Imphal/Silchar (Assam), Nov 16: Curfew has been clamped in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge