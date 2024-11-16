Sunday, November 17, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Even Trinamool leaders not safe in Bengal: BJP

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Kolkata, Nov 16: BJP legislator Agnimitra Paul said on Saturday that the law & order situation in West Bengal has deteriorated to such a level that even the elected representatives of the ruling Trinamool Congress are not safe in the hands of “hooligans” backed by their own party.

Referring to the murder attempt made on Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC Trinamool Congress Sushanta Ghosh on late Friday night, in which he had a narrow escape, Paul said that when a ruling party leader is subjected to such life threats, the safety situation of the common people is easily imaginable. “Law & order in West Bengal is at its worst.

After the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, as many as 60 BJP supporters were brutally murdered by the ruling party goons. The administration always remains silent as a result of which the criminals do not give the fear of punishment,” Paul told IANS Speaking on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments that India is yet to win a gold medal in the Olympic games, Paul said the Chief Minister often makes such imaginary narrations without being aware of the reality.

“Once she said that Rabindranath Tagore offered fruit juice to Mahatma Gandhi at Beliaghata in Kolkata in 1947, when in reality the great Indian poet died in 1941. So it is not quite natural that she will say that India is yet to win a gold medal in the Olympic games,” Paul said.

Commenting on the hospital fire at Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, she said that she is confident that surely those whose negligence resulted in such a mishap will be booked. “Uttar Pradesh is not West Bengal where the offenders go unabated. UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath will never tolerate such things,” Paul said.

IANS

Previous article
Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week
Next article
BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series have been thrown into...
NATIONAL

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised more than $182 million in funding this week, a...
NATIONAL

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday expressed confidence that the INDIA bloc is set to...
NATIONAL

Manipur bodies recovery: Widespread mob violence reported, curfew imposed, mobile internet suspended

Imphal/Silchar (Assam), Nov 16: Curfew has been clamped in Manipur's Imphal East, Imphal West, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

Popular news

BGT 2024-25: Shubman Gill’s left-thumb injury puts India’s top-order in doubt ahead of Perth Test

News Alert 0
Perth, Nov 16: India’s preparations for the first Test...

Indian startups raise over $182 million in funding this week

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 16:  The Indian startup ecosystem raised...

Mallikarjun Kharge predicts INDIA bloc’s victory in Jharkhand, promises to fulfill seven guarantees

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, Nov 16: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge