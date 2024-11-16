CM’s visit as concerned citizen angers students

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s visit to NEHU on Friday as a “concerned citizen” angered the agitating students who are on an indefinite hunger strike.

Speaking to reporters, KSU NEHU Unit general secretary, Kevin Nelson Wanrap said they had great expectations that the CM had come to share some good news on the 11th day of their indefinite hunger strike.

“But it was a disappointment since he (Sangma) did not come with any kind of assurance but was just hoping and praying for the best like a common citizen,” Wanrap said, while adding that the CM should have aggressively pushed their demand with the Centre to remove the Vice Chancellor and should have come to meet the students as the head of the state.

Observing that the health of most of the agitating students has been deteriorating with each passing day, Wanrap said, “May be they are waiting till some of the agitating student lose their lives.”

Wanrap also questioned where the CM had gone missing all these days since he appeared only on the 11th day of the indefinite hunger strike.

“We only saw the CM in his tweet informing that he has taken up the university’s issue with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. We are not happy only with this since we expect that the CM as the head of the state would make efforts to ensure that our main demand to see the VC out of the university is achieved,” he said.

Earlier, the CM had visited the agitating students to offer his “blessings and support”. At the same the time, Sangma appealed the students to end their indefinite hunger strike, saying he was extremely concerned about their health.

The CM did not allow the media persons to take any videos while interacting with the students. He left the NEHU campus with addressing the media persons present there.