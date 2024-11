Union minister praises tribal communities for respecting nature

SHILLONG, Nov 15: Civil Aviation Minister Kinjurapu Rammohan Naidu on Friday praised the tribal communities for their deep respect for nature and their invaluable knowledge in protecting the environment.

Speaking at the event to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Meghalaya, Naidu emphasised that the world could learn a lot from the tribal communities, particularly in Meghalaya, where nature conservation is deeply ingrained in their culture.

He shared his personal experience of visiting the sacred grove in Mawphlang, a town 25 km from Shillong, describing it as an enlightening experience.

“The people of Meghalaya have a strong connection to nature, and this is something the world can learn from. There is great knowledge within the tribal communities that can provide solutions to some of the most pressing environmental challenges the world is facing today,” Naidu said.

He highlighted the importance of preserving natural resources for future generations, quoting a guide at the sacred grove who said, “The sacred forests are not something the Khasi community inherited from their ancestors, but something they are borrowing from future generations.”

Naidu also lauded the development taking place in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

He expressed optimism about the potential for civil aviation growth in Meghalaya and assured support for expanding the Umroi Airport and operationalising the Baljek Airport in Tura to improve connectivity. (PTI)