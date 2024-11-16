Saturday, November 16, 2024
Now terrorists feel unsafe in their own homes: PM Modi

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Nov 16:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that terrorists, backed by neighbouring countries to disrupt India, now feel unsafe within their own homes. Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, PM Modi recalled the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and emphasised India’s strengthened resolve in combating terrorism.

Referring to significant changes in the nation’s security environment, he credited these advancements to the government’s decisive actions and steadfast focus on national security. “There was a time when people felt unsafe in their own homes and cities due to terror activities sponsored by neighbouring countries. However, times have changed, and today, terrorists themselves feel insecure in their own homes,” he said.

Recalling his participation in the first Bodoland Mohotsav on Friday, the Prime Minister lauded the transformation in the lives of people in the region post the 2020 Bodo Peace Accord. He highlighted how, after five decades of violence, the youth and communities have embraced peace and are now celebrating cultural events in Delhi.

Declaring that the 21st century belongs to India, PM Modi urged everyone to work toward achieving the vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047, stressing the government’s focus on public welfare and transformative changes. Reflecting on India’s resilience, he said, “When the British left India, many predicted disintegration. During the Emergency, it was assumed that democracy would be permanently suppressed. Yet, the citizens of India stood up and defended democracy.”

He also referred to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating, “When the pandemic hit, the world doubted India’s ability to cope. Yet, the resilience of Indian citizens proved them wrong, and we extended help to other nations by supplying vaccines.”

PM Modi stressed that his government has steered clear of vote-bank politics, focussing instead on inclusive and sustainable development. “Our mantra is ‘progress of the people, progress by the people, progress for the people.’ Our aim is to build a new India — a Viksit Bharat,” he affirmed.

Highlighting reforms, the Prime Minister said, “In the past decade, India has reignited a risk-taking culture among its citizens. Aspirations have become the cornerstone of our policies.” Discussing India’s economic growth, he highlighted the government’s approach of “Spend Big For The People, Save Big For The People.”

“This approach directs investments toward generating employment while ensuring development projects restore dignity to citizens,” he explained. “Our government has provided a unique combination of employment through investment and dignity through development,” he added. PM Modi noted that today, India is a land of aspirations, with citizens driving progress.

“The transformations over the past 10 years reflect a confident, ambitious, and progressive nation,” he remarked. Reiterating his vision for a developed India, the Prime Minister stressed the collective responsibility of every citizen. “This is India’s century, and we will achieve our dream of a Viksit Bharat,” he concluded.

IANS

