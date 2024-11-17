Sunday, November 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

CM hails iconic skywalk project; foundation laid by DoNER minister

By Our Reporter
SHILLOG, Nov 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma expressed gratitude and excitement as Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jyotiraditya Scindia, laid the foundation stone for the much-anticipated Skywalk project at Mawkdok.
Speaking during the Cherry Blossom Festival, Sangma described the Skywalk project as a landmark initiative for Meghalaya. “For the iconic Skywalk in the Mawkdok area, I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Union Minister for sanctioning this significant project. It is a great honor that he personally laid the foundation stone for this landmark development,” he said.
The CM emphasised the pivotal role of tourism in Meghalaya’s growth strategy and expressed optimism for continued support from the DoNER Ministry. “Tourism is a key pillar of our region’s development strategy. We are hopeful that the Department of North Eastern Region will continue to provide substantial support for such initiatives in the future,” Sangma stated.
Welcoming Scindia to Meghalaya, Sangma said, “On behalf of our state, our people, and the region, I warmly welcome you to Meghalaya and to this vibrant festival.”
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who also attended a concert during the Cherry Blossom Festival, praised the energy and tourism potential of the state. “The energy I witnessed at this concert is unmatched by any I have seen in India. It is truly remarkable to be here in Shillong,” Scindia remarked.

