Congress calls for accountability after VIP escort’s reckless driving claims one life

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: The Opposition Congress on Saturday strongly criticised a fatal accident which involved a police escort that claimed the life of a motorist, emphasising that while VIPs may have the right of way, the public has an equal right to safety on the roads.

The accident occurred on Friday evening when the police escort vehicle, accompanying Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh to the Shillong Cherry Blossom Festival at Madan Kurlang in Umroi, struck a bike bearing registration number ML 05 AD 0566. The motorist, Hudderfield Rymbui, a resident of Nongtalang in West Jaintia Hills, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, while a female pillion rider survived with minor injuries.

Reports indicate that none of the vehicles in the VIP convoy stopped to assist the victims and instead sped away.

Terming the incident “highhanded and insensitive,” Congress leader and MLA Ronnie V Lyngdoh expressed outrage. “Accidents happen, and it is not about assigning blame. The first priority in such cases should be to take the injured to the hospital and ensure they receive medical treatment. This is very unfortunate and highlights the insensitivity of those responsible for the escort vehicle,” Lyngdoh said.

He further condemned the actions of the VIP convoy, stating, “A wrong message has been sent to the public. The VIP could have continued ahead, but others in the convoy should have stopped and ensured the injured received medical help. Life is precious, whether it belongs to a youth or anyone else. This incident shows a lack of regard for human life.”

Lyngdoh demanded strict action against those involved in the incident. “This cannot continue. Just because it was a VIP convoy does not mean they have exclusive rights on the road. The public has equal rights of way. Authorities must take action against the driver to show that the government is sensitive to such incidents,” he asserted.

Police officials confirmed on Saturday that the vehicle involved in the accident has been identified and seized, and a case has been registered at Umiam Police Station. “The driver and the duty constables in the escort vehicle have been identified, and appropriate action is being initiated,” a police spokesperson said.

When asked if the police personnel involved would face arrest, officials stated that since the offence carries a punishment of less than seven years, notices under Section 35 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) are being served.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh distanced himself from the incident, claiming he was unaware of the accident at the time. “I was right behind the Chief Minister’s car, following the CM’s convoy. There were a few more cars and a police convoy behind mine,” Lyngdoh said.

The fatal accident has sparked outrage across Meghalaya, with many questioning the prioritisation of VIP movement over the safety of ordinary citizens.