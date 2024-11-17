Gambegre bypoll: NPP denies power misuse allegation

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: The National People’s Party (NPP) has dismissed allegations of misusing state machinery during the recently concluded Gambegre by-election, labelling the accusations as baseless and politically motivated.

“This is natural in politics. When someone anticipates losing an election, there are always accusations — whether it’s about money play or misuse of state machinery. However, no one can force anyone to vote, as it is a secret ballot and reflects the people’s choice,” said Cabinet Minister and NPP leader Rakkam A Sangma.

The remarks came after Congress MP and former Gambegre MLA Saleng A Sangma accused the ruling NPP of distributing money using police escort vehicles to sway voters during the by-election.

Responding to the claims, Rakkam said, “It is wrong to draw such conclusions. He might believe Congress is losing the election, and this is an admission of defeat.”

Denying allegations of deploying money power, he added, “If such things were happening, the Election Commission would have taken action. Elections are monitored, and there is no evidence to support these claims. The decision ultimately lies with the people, and they want change.”

The NPP leader also questioned the validity of the accusations, asking, “Does he have any evidence? Without evidence, these statements are baseless. There hasn’t been a single instance of NPP money being seized. His claims are mere hearsay.”

Both the BJP and Congress have consistently accused the NPP of using unfair means, including money play and government resources, to secure an advantage in the Gambegre bypoll campaign. However, the NPP has firmly refuted these claims, maintaining that the results reflect the electorate’s desire for change.