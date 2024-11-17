Conrad announces new panel to foster press-govt collaboration

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 16: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the formation of a dedicated committee to enhance coordination between the press and the government. This initiative aims to address longstanding communication challenges and foster greater collaboration. The announcement was made during the National Press Day celebration held at the State Convention Centre, where the chief minister also reflected on the evolving role of the press in the age of social media and information overload.

The event was organised by the Shillong Press Club in collaboration with the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and the Meghalaya Editors and Publishers Association (MEPA).

The proposed committee will be chaired by senior government officials, such as the commissioner or principal secretary, and will include directors from various departments and 2-4 members from the press. “This platform will bridge communication gaps and streamline processes that have previously led to delays or inefficiencies,” the Chief Minister stated.

Additionally, the committee will manage a Rs 35-lakh corpus fund to support journalists facing emergencies, such as illness, disability, or other hardships, including post-retirement needs.

Sangma assured that the fund would be reviewed and replenished annually.

Addressing the gathering, Sangma emphasised the need to balance press freedom with responsibility. He urged journalists to differentiate between authentic journalism and unverified information circulating on social media, calling it one of the critical challenges of the current era. “The sanctity of news must be preserved. I hope the Shillong Press Club, MEPA, and DIPR will lead the way in addressing this issue,” he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the government’s focus on capacity building for journalists. He announced plans for training programmes, including national and international exposure trips, to equip media professionals with the tools to navigate the rapidly changing media landscape.

A centralised system under DIPR has replaced the earlier department-wise approach, ensuring quicker and more efficient disbursements, he added.

Sangma further elaborated on the recently introduced Meghalaya Public Communications Policy 2024, emphasising its role in creating a more robust and inclusive press sector. He urged journalists to expand their coverage beyond Shillong to reflect the voices and concerns of the rural population, which constitutes the majority of the state.

Commissioner and Secretary of DIPR, Vijay Kumar Mantri, underscored the importance of distinguishing between various forms of media and maintaining journalistic integrity.

The event was attended by SPC Executive Committee members, MEPA president Monarch Shabong, students from EFLU and NEHU, and media personnel from various organisations.