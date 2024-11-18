Monday, November 18, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

CM provides fund to Halfway Home for vehicle purchase

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, Nov 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma today handed over a cheque of Rs 6,07,336 to Dr. H.H. Mohrmen, Secretary of the Society for Urban and Rural Empowerment (SURE), at the Chief Minister’s Office in Shillong.

The funds are meant for purchasing a vehicle for the Halfway Home, Jowai, located at Sabahmuswang, West Jaintia Hills. The amount was generously donated by the Chief Minister from the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund 2024-25 (NGO Category).

The Halfway Home, a project run by the Society for Urban and Rural Empowerment (SURE), is a rehabilitation home for persons living with mental illness who have been cured, no longer require hospitalization, are homeless, or are not accepted by their families. It was inaugurated on June 28, 2023.

It may be noted that the Halfway Home in Jowai has successfully relocated two patients from the home to their respective families. It is the only Halfway Home among the four in the state sponsored by the Directorate of Social Welfare, Shillong, that has achieved this milestone.

The Halfway Home was represented by its Project Coordinator, Niwanka Shylla, and Social Worker, Ilasiewdor Gashnga. Dr. H. Niang, the Block Development Officer of Thadlaskein Development Block, was also present.

The Chief Minister congratulated the staff and thanked the NGO for its valuable service to the state, wishing them continued success in the future.

