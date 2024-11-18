Monday, November 18, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Smart meters must be smart enough for implementation : A T Mondal

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 18 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondal has stated that there is no question of implementing Smart Meters in Meghalaya if the meters are not smart enough.

The statement came following objection to the Smart Meter project from certain quarters.

Mondal recently sought additional funds for Smart Meter under RDSS from Ministry of Power to avoid any adverse impact on consumers stating that discovered cost of Smart Meter is much higher and it will be passed on to either the discom or the consumers.

He however said that in comparison to other North Eastern states , Meghalaya is well-placed and if additional funds are given, it will be of great help for the discom of the state.

As of now, the Government does not have timeline for rolling out the scheme saying the matter is still in the tendering stage

Meghalaya Government wants that the subsidy amount per meter may be increased as in absence of the same the burden of additional cost would either be passed on to the consumer or would be borne by the utility.

Previous article
CM provides fund to Halfway Home for vehicle purchase
Next article
NEHU CMO urges agitating students to call off fast
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to enhanced financial resources, technology transfer and technical cooperation, and...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday gifted Nigerian president Bola Ahmed Tinubu a 'Silofar...
NATIONAL

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses unprecedented growth, it is set to create 12 million...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU CMO urges agitating students to call off fast

Shillong, Nov 18: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in-charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Dr Carol Mukhim...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

NATIONAL 0
Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to...

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses...
Load more

Popular news

COP29: India bats for enhanced climate finance, technology transfer

NATIONAL 0
Baku, Nov 18: India on Monday sought access to...

PM Modi gifts Kolhapur-made ‘panchamrit kalash’ to Nigerian President

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Nov 18: As India's electronics industry witnesses...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge