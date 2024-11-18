Smart meters must be smart enough for implementation : A T Mondal

Shillong, Nov 18 : Meghalaya Power Minister, AT Mondal has stated that there is no question of implementing Smart Meters in Meghalaya if the meters are not smart enough.

The statement came following objection to the Smart Meter project from certain quarters.

Mondal recently sought additional funds for Smart Meter under RDSS from Ministry of Power to avoid any adverse impact on consumers stating that discovered cost of Smart Meter is much higher and it will be passed on to either the discom or the consumers.

He however said that in comparison to other North Eastern states , Meghalaya is well-placed and if additional funds are given, it will be of great help for the discom of the state.

As of now, the Government does not have timeline for rolling out the scheme saying the matter is still in the tendering stage

Meghalaya Government wants that the subsidy amount per meter may be increased as in absence of the same the burden of additional cost would either be passed on to the consumer or would be borne by the utility.