Manipur: RSS slams merciless killing of hostages, asks govt for swift resolution

Imphal, Nov 18: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday strongly condemned the inhuman, brutal and merciless acts of killing women and children, after keeping them in captivity for days and asked the Central as well as state government to “sincerely” resolve the ongoing conflict at the earliest.

The RSS’s Manipur unit, in a statement said that it is unfortunate that 19 months old violence in Manipur starting from May 3 last year has remained unresolved. “Due to the ongoing violence, innocent people have immensely suffered. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, Manipur strongly condemns inhuman, brutal and merciless acts of killing women and children after taking them in captivity,” the RSS said.

Sangh further said that the act is cowardly and is against the principles of humanity and co-existence. “The central and state government should “sincerely” resolve the ongoing conflict at the earliest,” the RSS said.

In the widespread violence and attacks that took place on Saturday and Sunday, more than two dozen houses of ministers, MLAs and political leaders and offices of political parties were attacked and vandalised by mobs in several districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts.

This followed the recovery of six dead bodies in Jiribam on November 15 and 16. The six bodies, which are yet to be identified by family members, are believed to be of the three women and three children missing since November 11 in Jiribam district. The bodies, found on November 15 and 16 near the confluence of the Jiri and Barak rivers along the Manipur-Assam border, were brought to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital in Assam for post-mortem examinations.

Manipur Police earlier said that in November 11 encounter with the CRPF, 10 suspected Kuki militants were killed while in another incident, militants kidnapped 10 people, all inmates of a relief camp at Jakuradhor in Jiribam district’s Borobekra sub-division.

A police official said that during the search operations after the incident in Jakuradhor village, two bodies of elderly civilians — Maibam Kesho Singh, 75, and Laishram Barel, 61 — were found. He said that another person was found alive and rescued and another civilian came back on his own to police station while six people – three children and three women — remained untraced. Meitei organisations claimed that the Kuki militants kidnapped three children and three women before they were brutally killed in captivity.

