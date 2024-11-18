Monday, November 18, 2024
SPORTS

McGrath urges Oz to ‘go hard’ on Kohli

By: Agencies

Date:

Melbourne, Nov 17: Pace legend Glenn McGrath feels Australia have the “ammunition” to target an “emotional” Virat Kohli, who will be under pressure if he gets off to a poor start at the five-match Test series for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting in Perth from November 22.
India have won the last four Test series against Australia, including two Down Under. However, they head into the much-anticipated five-Test assignment on the back of a 0-3 series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand at home.
“Without a doubt, especially after coming off a 3-0 loss against New Zealand, you’ve got plenty of ammunition to back yourself up,” Fox Cricket quoted McGrath as saying on ‘CODE Sports’.“So put the pressure on them and see if they’re up for it,” he added.Kohli, who has been India’s batting mainstay for over a decade, has struggled with form in Test cricket recently. In the six matches he’s played this year, he has averaged just a mere 22.72.With the injured Shubman Gill out of contention and skipper Rohit Sharma’s participation also in doubt, Kohli will feel the pressure. (PTI)

