Vaughan advises Gambhir to tone down a bit

New Delhi, Nov 17: The lead-up to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy has taken a fiery turn with former England captain Michael Vaughan chiming in on the heated verbal exchanges between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and Australian cricket legend Ricky Ponting.

Amid the escalating war of words, Michael Vaughan offered his perspective, where he joined Australian greats Matthew Hayden and Adam Gilchrist. While acknowledging Gambhir’s fiery demeanor as a coach, Vaughan advised him to exercise greater tact in addressing criticism.

“I like Gautam Gambhir as a coach because he is spicy,” Vaughan remarked. “But in the leadership position he’s in, he’ll need to play the game a little. Don’t react to every comment,” said Vaughan. (Agencies)