Monday, November 18, 2024
NEHU CMO urges agitating students to call off fast

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Nov 18: The Chief Medical Officer (CMO) in-charge of North Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Dr Carol Mukhim on Monday appealed to the agitating students to call off their indefinite hunger strike as she is concerned about their deteriorating health condition.

While speaking to reporters, Dr Mukhim said that students cannot continue with the indefinite hunger strike since one after another are being admitted in the hospital.

She also informed that the NEHUSU president, Sandy Sohtun who was discharged from the hospital is still in critical condition since he refuses to eat despite being under medication.

“I would appeal to the state government to do something to fulfill their demands. I fear that something regrettable would happen if the students do not end their hunger strike,” she said.

The NEHU CMO in-charge said that the students can temporarily call off their hunger strike adding that they can resume their protest if they are unhappy with the report of the inquiry report of the two-member committee.

Informing that a total number of 15 students are staging an indefinite hunger strike, she said that everyday there is one or two students who are shifted to the hospital.

NEHUSU adviser, Ram Toi said that they have just shifted KSU NEHU unit, general secretary, Kevin Nelson Banrap to Shillong Civil Hospital as his health has seriously deteriorated.

He said that he has also appealed to his fellow students if they can resort to other forms of agitations since he is also concerned about their health.

According to him, the agitated students were adamant and have taken a firm stand that they will call off only when there is an approval to remove vice chancellor, Prabha Shankar Shukla from the university.

Smart meters must be smart enough for implementation : A T Mondal
India’s electronics sector set to create 12 million jobs amid skill hunting: Report
