NPP withdraws support from BJP-led govt in Manipur

SHILLONG, Nov 17: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Sunday decided to withdraw its support to the BJP-led government in strife-torn Manipur with immediate effect, claiming that the N Biren Singh dispensation has “completely failed to resolve the crisis and restore normalcy” in the state.

In a letter addressed to BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, NPP national president Conrad K Sangma said they would like to convey their deep concern over the prevailing law and order situation in Manipur.

“In the last few days, we have seen the situation further deteriorate where many more innocent lives have been lost and people in the state are going through immense suffering,” Sangma said.

“Keeping the current situation in mind, we have decided to withdraw our support from BJP-led Government in Manipur,” Sangma said.

The NPP currently has 7 MLAs in the 60-member Manipur assembly, and the withdrawal of support will not affect the stability of the government as the BJP enjoys absolute majority in the House with 32 legislators. The saffron camp also has support of five MLAs of the Naga People’s Front (NPF) and six Janata Dal (United) legislators.

Notably, the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA), a political party formed ahead of the 2022 Manipur election, had earlier withdrawn support from the BJP-led government in the state in view of the ethnic violence. (With PTI inputs)