Tuesday, November 19, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Karnataka’s most wanted Maoist leader Vikram Gowda killed in police encounter

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Bengaluru, Nov 19: Karnataka Police have killed one of the most wanted Maoist leaders of South India, Vikram Gowda, in an encounter in the Kabbinale forest region in Udupi district. Home Minister G. Parameshwara announced this to the media on Tuesday.

He said, “Our police forces encountered dreaded naxal leader Vikram Gowda on Monday evening. After being spotted by the police, Vikram Gowda opened fire on the police. The police in turn opened fire on him and killed him.”

Vikram Gowda’s other three associates, who were with him, however, managed to escape from the police forces. The authorities have continued the combing operation in the region, Parameshwara stated. The police forces had been keeping a vigil on the movements of Vikram Gowda. They had collected credible inputs about his movements and finally launched the operation, he stated.

“We thought the naxal movement had ended in the state. But, last week naxal leaders Raju and Latha’s movements were tracked in the state. The combing operation was conducted for over a week,” Parameshwara stated.

However, the forces gathered inputs about the movements of Vikram Gowda and under inevitable circumstances, he was encountered, Parameshwara stated. “The Vikram Gowda team had attacked the police forces and the police had to shoot him down. The state government in its attempt had brought many naxals to the mainstream in the Pavagada region of Tumakuru district earlier through dialogues,” the Home Minister said.

“These mainstreaming attempts are continuing currently as well. The state government will allow Naxals who want to surrender their weapons to lead normal lives. This process will go on. However, these incidents will occur naturally, when they try to flee the police in the forest region,” Parameshwara stated.

The police had been hunting for Vikram Gowda for the last 20 years and every time he managed to escape. Though police spotted him several times and even launched operations, he could not be caught. Finally, he has been killed in police action, said the state Home Minister.

IANS

Previous article
Mall operators in India to clock 12 pc revenue growth in 2024-25: Crisil
Next article
Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

News Alert

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer wrote an emotional letter for his close friend Rafael...
Climate Change

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity (including large hydro) in India is projected to reach...
NATIONAL

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that Jharkhand has become a second...
NATIONAL

Resisting the new colonial masters: How India’s sovereignty stands firm amid Western pressure

India, a civilisation enriched with millennia of cultural, intellectual and political heritage has consistently demonstrated its strength in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

Popular news

‘Rafa, you made me enjoy the game even more’: Federer’s emotional letter for retiring Nadal

News Alert 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: Swiss tennis great Roger Federer...

India’s installed renewable energy capacity to reach 250 GW by March 2026

Climate Change 0
New Delhi, Nov 19: The installed renewable energy capacity...

‘Jharkhand has become second home for me’: Himanta Biswa Sarma

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 19:  Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge