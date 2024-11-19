Meghalaya Governor lauds NCW’s efforts to protect women’s right

Shillong, November 19: Deblina Khongdup, along with two esteemed members of the National Commission for Women (NCW), paid a courtesy visit to the Governor of Meghalaya, C.H. Vijayashankar, at Raj Bhavan here today.

During the interaction, the delegation briefed the Governor about the Commission’s ongoing initiatives to safeguard and promote the rights of women across the country, with a specific focus on Meghalaya.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the National Commission for Women in addressing critical issues related to gender equality and the protection of women’s rights. He emphasized the importance of creating awareness at the grassroots level and strengthening support mechanisms to address grievances effectively.

The NCW team presented the first Khasi Calendarto the Governor which is made according to Lunar Cycle consisting of 13 months and 8 days per week. They also discussed various challenges faced by women in the state and the need for collaborative efforts to ensure their empowerment and well-being.