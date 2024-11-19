Meghalaya Education Minister urges NEHU students to call off hunger strike

Shillong, Nov 19: Meghalaya Education Minister, Rakkam Sangma on Tuesday said that the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had already taken up the matter of stalemate in NEHU with the Union Minister of Education and Central Government has even constituted a committee to look into the nitty-gritty of the issue.

Making it clear that he had no idea of what was the real issue in the University, the Education Minister urged the students to call off their strike since the matter has been taken up with the concern authorities.

Pointing out that the Ministry of Education has understood the issue of the students, he expressed concern over the deteriorating health of the agitating students saying the strike will also affect their academics.

According to Sangma, he has no issue in meeting the students and he would definitely meet the students who are in the Hospital.

It may be mentioned that a host of Government authorities and even politicians have made a beeline to the University to meet the students who are on strike for many days demanding the removal of the NEHU Vice chancellor and the illegal appointees allegedly appointed by the Vice Chancellor who has been asked to go on leave.