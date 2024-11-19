Tuesday, November 19, 2024
KVK hosts programme aimed at empowering female students  

By: Migrate Admin

Tura, Nov 19: The Vigyan Jyoti Program, a dynamic initiative aimed at empowering young female students to explore the vast world of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) with a special emphasis on agriculture and allied sectors, was on Tuesday, held at the ICAR-KVK in Tura.

The event saw the enthusiastic participation of 35 female students, comprising 21 students from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) and 14 students from Ampati Higher Secondary School, South West Garo Hills, along with their teachers.

The programme themed, ‘Empowering girls in STEM’, began with an inspiring inaugural session addressed by Dr. Joyoshree Mahanta, (CTO – Plant Pathology), who warmly welcomed the participants and highlighted the critical role of women in agriculture and STEM fields. This was followed by a brief yet motivating speech by Mr. Subhadeep Bhattacharyya, PGT – Biology, JNV, who encouraged the students to harness their curiosity and aspirations.

Dr. Monica Suresh Singh, Senior Scientist and Head of ICAR-KVK, Tura, rounded off the session with an address, emphasizing the importance of agriculture as a career choice and its potential to transform lives and communities.

During the programme, the vast array of educational paths and professional opportunities available in agriculture and allied sciences, ranging from pursuing degrees in Agriculture, Horticulture,Veterinary sciences, Fisheries etc. to exploring emerging fields like biotechnology, precision farming, and agri-entrepreneurship were highlighted to the students.

Meghalaya Governor lauds NCW’s efforts to protect women’s right
Assam online trading scam: CBI court dismisses bail plea of actress Sumi Borah
