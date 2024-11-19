Delhi CM raps BJP, says north India facing medical emergency

New Delhi, Nov 18: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday raised alarm over the severe air pollution engulfing a large swathe of north India, describing the situation as a medical emergency caused by rampant stubble burning in several “BJP-ruled” states.

But the BJP-led central government, instead of addressing the crisis, is focussed on political blame games, she told a press conference here.

“North India is choking because of the Modi government’s inaction. Stubble burning incidents have escalated in BJP-ruled states like Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh, while AAP-governed Punjab has registered a decline,” Atishi said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva termed the CM’s claims “most irresponsible”, saying she was just trying to defend the Punjab government.

“On a day Delhi expected drastic relief measures from CM Atishi, all she did was make most irresponsible claims on pollution to defend the Punjab government,” Sachdeva said.

Atishi should know that if the Central government had not built projects like the East West Corridor, Dwarka Expressway and others, thus ensuring thousands of diesel trucks and other vehicles don’t enter the city, the AQI would have crossed 600 by now, he added.

Atishi, meanwhile, said the people of Delhi are in great distress and needed help. “I received phone calls throughout last night. Some needed to admit their elderly parents to hospitals due to breathing difficulties, while others had to rush to get asthma inhalers for their young children late at night,” the CM said.

She further pointed to official data and claimed that the reduction in incidents of stubble burning in AAP-ruled Punjab demonstrates effective governance, unlike the approach seen in states governed by the BJP.

Delhi’s air quality worsened to the ‘severe plus’ category on Monday, with the city recording an AQI of 484 with a dense toxic smog that caused visibility to drop sharply in the morning.

Atishi criticised the central government’s handling of the situation, stating, “The people of Delhi are struggling to breathe, with the elderly and children needing medical support due to the severe pollution. Instead of taking action, the central government is busy playing politics, pushing the entire region towards a health crisis.” She questioned why the central government had not taken steps similar to those implemented in Punjab.

“If the Punjab government can reduce stubble burning, why can’t BJP-ruled states do the same? The rising pollution levels across North India highlight the failure of the central government’s policies,” Atishi said.

While the BJP-ruled states are witnessing an alarming rise in stubble-burning cases, Punjab stands as the sole exception as stubble-burning incidents have been reduced by 80 per cent, from 73,300 in 2021 to 8,404 in 2024, she added.

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas has ordered the implementation of Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-IV restrictions in Delhi-NCR.

Meanwhile, Delhi Traffic Police has ramped up inspections at the city’s borders, restricting the entry of non-destined vehicles in a bid to curb pollution, after Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) was implemented on Monday morning, aimed at tackling the worsening air quality here, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the traffic police has intensified checking at the border areas to prevent the entry of trucks except for those carrying essential items or using clean fuel (LNG/CNG/BS-VI diesel/electric).

“Special checkposts have been set up for night checking at the borders of Delhi. We have intensified our checking to ensure proper implementation of GRAP-IV restrictions across Delhi,” Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) DK Gupta said.

Non-essential light commercial vehicles registered outside Delhi will also be prohibited, except for EVs and CNG and BS-VI diesel ones. Delhi-registered BS-IV or older diesel medium and heavy goods vehicles are banned, except for those in essential services, the police said. (PTI)