Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews AlertREGIONAL

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

By: Special Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday defended the state government’s decision to rename Karimganj district as Sribhumi, amidst criticism from certain quarters questioning the justification of the move.

Addressing mediapersons here, Sarma said that the “change of name should have been made long ago”.  “They can criticise me, but why are they criticising Rabindranath Tagore? In Assam, why should a district bear the name of an unknown person? This change should have been made long ago.”

In a social media post on Tuesday, the chief minister had stated that Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore had, over a 100 years ago, described the modern-day Karimganj district in Assam as ‘Sribhumi’- the land of Maa Lakshmi.

“The Assam Cabinet has fulfilled this long-standing demand of our people,” he said, adding that the decision underscored the district’s historical importance and linguistic relevance.

Slamming the move as “reckless, Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi said the state government should instead focus on reshaping the state’s map through developmental achievements.

It may be noted that the Assam Cabinet had on Tuesday approved renaming Karimganj as Sribhumi district in a move to give the state’s southernmost district a distinct identity, justifying its rich cultural heritage.

Previous article
Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared as the Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half Marathon, ...
NATIONAL

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asserted that “terrorists” who kill innocent women and...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inspected some of the ongoing urban projects in...
MEGHALAYA

Curtains down on lit fest in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 20: Curtains came down on the 4th edition of the ‘pink themed’ lit fest on Wednesday....

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...
Load more

Popular news

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma,...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge