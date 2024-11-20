Govt seeks time from teachers to address concerns

SHILLONG, Nov 19: Education Minister Rakkam Sangma has urged various categories of teachers to give the state government time to address their concerns.

He acknowledged that resolving such issues requires following due processes, which inevitably take time. “The government is doing its best to find solutions to the issues faced by all categories of teachers,” he said.

Regarding the demand by SSA teachers for a 70 per cent reservation in recruitment, the minister stated that such matters fall under the purview of government policy.

He also highlighted the recent decision to relax the age limit for serving SSA teachers but clarified that this does not guarantee the absorption of all SSA teachers.

“Even with the relaxation, it does not mean all SSA teachers will be absorbed, as new entrants will also be considered for recruitment,” Sangma said.