Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Neha Bhasin showcases her rap skills in her latest new-age hip-hop track

By: Agencies

Date:

Mumbai, Nov 20:  Singer Neha Bhasin has released her first-ever rap song “Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai” on the occasion of her birthday. Bhasin took to her social media handles to share the song and wrote, “Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai – Video Out Now!.” Speaking about the peppy number, Neha shared, “I am so happy and delighted to bring ‘Naam Toh Tu Janta Hai’ on the occasion of my birthday.

This being my first-ever rap song, the anticipation and excitement among fans was a lot more than usual and I am so glad that was the case. Now the song has released, everyone can enjoy and groove to the beats. It is a new-age popular/hip-hop video that has got contemporary choreography and a bit of extra sass.”

She added, “Like always, this song too in a way, presents my world of light drama, costumes and is all about grandeur on the sets. I am thankful to Sameer Uddin for creating such a beautiful fantasy world in 3D and I am also thankful to writer Avinash Chauhan for understanding my vision and bringing this together.

The song has a message and a purpose that will resonate with a lot of individuals and I am looking forward to all the feedback from my wonderful audience.” “Naam toh tu jaanta hai” is produced by Sameer Uddin and written by Avinash Chauhan.

The foot-tapping track delves into the excessive attention media and social media place on Neha’s body, appearance, and lifestyle choices, drawing a contrast with her talent and music. It sparks a dialogue about shifting the focus to what truly matters—her artistry. Folk singers from Rajasthan’s Kalbeliya community have collaborated on the track, infusing their bold vocals in the Marwari language.

The song celebrates the modern woman, showcasing that she can be bold, beautiful, and immensely talented all at once. It stands as an anthem for every individual, woman or man, who knows their worth and isn’t afraid to express it unapologetically. Neha Bhasin is best known for tracks including “Din Shagna,” “Heeriye”, “Laung Gawacha”, “Chitta Kukkad”, and “Jag Ghoomeya.”

IANS

