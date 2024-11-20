Wednesday, November 20, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Curtains down on lit fest in Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, Nov 20: Curtains came down on the 4th edition of the ‘pink themed’ lit fest on Wednesday. In the closing ceremony, Firat Sunel, the state guest who earlier in the day also has his book released in his keynote address, extended a heartfelt invitation for the state’s musicians to perform in Turkey.

“Meghalaya is indeed a heaven of music,” Sunel remarked, recalling his visit to the state last year with a group of foreign diplomats. During the visit, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma humorously noted that “the best musicians in India are from Meghalaya” and revealed that even his cabinet members play at least one musical instrument.

Sunel expressed his admiration for Meghalaya’s rich musical heritage, adding, “Thanks to this festival, I realised once again the extraordinary talent the state possesses. I would like to take this opportunity to invite your musicians to participate in literary, cultural, and artistic festivals in my country.”

Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh served as the Guest of Honour, while it also had in attendance director of tourism, deliver the welcome address, calling this lit fest the most successful event ever!

The ultimate ending for the fest was when the students of St Edmunds school performed the much anticipated musical, Mamma Mia!

Previous article
NEHUSU, KSU NEHU suspend hunger strike
Next article
Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday defended the state government’s decision to rename...
MEGHALAYA

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared as the Brand Ambassador for Assam Rifles Half Marathon, ...
NATIONAL

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh has asserted that “terrorists” who kill innocent women and...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad takes stock of ongoing projects in New Shillong Township

Shillong, Nov 20: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, today inspected some of the ongoing urban projects in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Amid flak, Himanta defends move to rename Karimganj

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma...

Mary Kom made brand ambassador for Assam Rifles half marathon

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Nov 20:  MC Mary Kom has been declared...

Terrorists’ have no place in civil society, asserts Manipur CM

NATIONAL 0
Guwahati, Nov 20: Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge