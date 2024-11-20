Curtains down on lit fest in Shillong

Shillong, Nov 20: Curtains came down on the 4th edition of the ‘pink themed’ lit fest on Wednesday. In the closing ceremony, Firat Sunel, the state guest who earlier in the day also has his book released in his keynote address, extended a heartfelt invitation for the state’s musicians to perform in Turkey.

“Meghalaya is indeed a heaven of music,” Sunel remarked, recalling his visit to the state last year with a group of foreign diplomats. During the visit, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma humorously noted that “the best musicians in India are from Meghalaya” and revealed that even his cabinet members play at least one musical instrument.

Sunel expressed his admiration for Meghalaya’s rich musical heritage, adding, “Thanks to this festival, I realised once again the extraordinary talent the state possesses. I would like to take this opportunity to invite your musicians to participate in literary, cultural, and artistic festivals in my country.”

Tourism Minister, Paul Lyngdoh served as the Guest of Honour, while it also had in attendance director of tourism, deliver the welcome address, calling this lit fest the most successful event ever!

The ultimate ending for the fest was when the students of St Edmunds school performed the much anticipated musical, Mamma Mia!