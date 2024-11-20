State pushes for ODF Plus status

SHILLONG/TURA/NONGPOH, Nov 19: Although Meghalaya has achieved Open Defecation Free (ODF) status, the state government is now striving to upgrade to ODF Plus. Minister for Housing and Public Health Engineering (PHE), Marcuise N Marak, reaffirmed this commitment during the launch of the ‘Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman’ campaign on Tuesday, coinciding with World Toilet Day.

“We are an open defecation-free state, but we are working towards achieving ODF Plus status,” said Marak. He highlighted the government’s efforts to construct and maintain public sanitary toilets and inspected two such projects during the day, while stressing on the importance of ensuring all facilities are functional.

World Toilet Day, observed annually on November 19, focuses on raising global awareness about the importance of safe and accessible toilet facilities.

The campaign aligns with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6, which aims to ensure water and sanitation for all by 2030. This year’s theme, “Toilets: A Place for Peace,” underscores the critical role of proper sanitation in preventing diseases like cholera and improving public health.

As part of the campaign, the state government has initiated village-level registration drives to ensure eligible beneficiaries receive timely approval for Individual Household Latrines (IHHLs).

The Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM), launched in 2014, remains a cornerstone of India’s sanitation efforts.

In Tura, the ‘Hamara Shauchalay: Hamara Samman’ campaign was launched at the DRDA Conference Hall in West Garo Hills. Superintending Engineer (PHE) and DSBMG Member Secretary Ambrose D Sangma stressed the need for proper sanitation to curb diseases, highlighting gaps in rural areas where non-concrete pits pose health risks. He urged citizens to cooperate in maintaining ODF status and progressing to ODF Plus.

In Ri-Bhoi, Deputy Commissioner and DSBM-G Chairman A Baranwal launched the campaign at the DC’s Office Conference Hall in Nongpoh. Executive Engineer U Kurbah emphasised the importance of functional toilets for public health and community well-being. The campaign, which will run until December 10, 2024, includes activities such as toilet renovation, pit upgrades, and aesthetic improvements, engaging multiple departments in a convergence model. Work orders were also distributed to 14 beneficiaries during the event.