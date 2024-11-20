Midnight’s daughters reflect on the contradictory upbringing of growing with the Republic of India

SHILLONG, Nov 19: The second day of the 4th edition of the Shillong Literature Festival kept the audiences hooked to the seats with thought-provoking sessions, none more compelling than Midnight’s Daughters, where columnist and author Shobhaa De joined The Shillong Times Editor, Patricia Mukhim in a conversation moderated by Shahana Bhattacharjee. The session, held before a packed audience, explored the complex interplay of identity, region, and media, shaped by the two speakers’ experiences of growing up alongside the Republic of India.

Shobhaa De shared her perspective from the ‘mainland’, reflecting on how her understanding of independence evolved over the years. Mukhim, on the other hand, brought a nuanced narrative of growing up in Meghalaya, a state that joined the Indian union in 1948. She highlighted the significance of Independence Day in a region often overlooked in the national consciousness.

The discussion touched on their shared experiences as women in the media, where both have faced threats for doing their jobs. The challenges of freedom of speech, a recurring theme, were examined through their personal battles and resilience. Mukhim pointed out the lack of understanding the mainland has for the Northeast, describing it as an “unresolved region” that continues to struggle with its dependency on Delhi.

The second day also celebrated poetry and storytelling with the session ‘Autumn Winds: Poets and Their Words”. The panellists discussed the evolution of poetry, questioning whether the purity of traditional poems has been diluted or merely transformed to meet the sensibilities of a changing world.

Several books were launched during the day, adding literary richness to the festival that included, A Touch of Salt by Anita Agnihotri, a historical fiction about the Agariya tribe of Rann of Kutch; Ki Sngi Thame U Hynniewtrep, a collection of Khasi poems by Avner Pariat; and The Chicken Who Flew to Canada by Abbie Alexander, illustrated by Benedict Hynniewta.

The discussions delved into the thin line between fiction and history when dealing with a historical fiction, and the importance of creative freedom.

Another significant addition was a book by INTACH documenting over 300 historical buildings across Meghalaya, not just in Shillong. The stall showcasing the publication was inaugurated by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on Monday.

The day also hosted Moushyumi Kandali and Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, who shed light on the intricacies of translation, especially when introducing regional cultures to an unfamiliar audience.

In another interesting session, Bikash Rai Debbarma, Anila Kumar Boor, and Basan Marak conversed with Streamlet Dkhar, about the stories of Northeast India.