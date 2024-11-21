Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed and 11 others injured in firing on three passenger coaches in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday. The incident happened in the tribal district of Kurram where the vehicles carrying Shiite Muslims were targeted, the official sources told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The passengers were on the way to the Parachinar area of the district, from the country’s east Punjab province when they were attacked, Xinhua news agency reported.

The killed and injured included women and kids, the sources said. The injured people have been shifted to a nearby hospital. President Asif Ali Zardari has condemned the attack and directed the arrest of the perpetrators of the attack at the earliest.

IANS

Previous article
Cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours, govt tells airlines
Next article
You chant slogans for Palestine, they shower top honours on him: BJP slams PM Modi’s critics
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an MoU, coinciding with...
Features

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Department of Telecommunication (DoT) have blocked at least...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations that BJP and RSS are trying to control different...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Tri Hills Ensemble

Shillong, Nov 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Tri Hills Ensemble in presence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian...

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)...

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations...
Load more

Popular news

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian...

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)...

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge