Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Cancel flights delayed beyond 3 hours, govt tells airlines

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 21: The Ministry of Civil Aviation has directed airlines to immediately inform passengers of any delay in flights and to cancel flights delayed beyond three hours in order to avoid inconvenience to passengers as the winter intensifies and dense fog is expected to disrupt flying schedules.

The guidelines were issued after a review meeting on fog preparedness chaired by Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Wednesday. The Minister emphasised a passenger-first approach aligned with the ‘Ease of Flying’ vision, prioritising convenience and safety.

Airlines have also been told to use CAT II/III compliant aircraft and trained pilots for operations at airports such as Delhi which are prone to low visibility during winter, especially in December.

Airlines have also been directed to maintain fully staffed check-in counters to reduce inconvenience and record accurate contact details of passengers while booking tickets to facilitate communication.

Delhi airport operator DIAL has been directed to install LED screens to provide real-time updates on visibility conditions and increase the number of ‘Follow Me’ vehicles to guide planes during low-visibility situations.

The unexpected spike in smog has already thrown flight schedules out of gear during this week as over 100 flights were delayed, and 15 were diverted due to the low visibility in the national capital. The Civil Aviation Ministry has underlined the need for stepped-up real-time coordination between airlines, air traffic controllers, and ground handlers to reduce disruptions to a minimum.

The high-level meeting, chaired by the Civil Aviation Minister, included senior officials from the Ministry, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), the Indian Meteorological Department, the Delhi airport operator, and representatives of commercial airlines such as IndiGo, Air India, SpiceJet, and Akasa.

Delhi airport officials said several measures to handle the low-visibility challenges effectively are being implemented. Three out of four runways at Delhi airport are equipped with CAT III Instrument Landing Systems (ILS), enabling operations in dense fog when the visibility is low.

IANS

Previous article
China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches
Next article
38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed and 11 others injured in firing on three passenger...
News Alert

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and Anupama Upadhaya suffered early exits from the ongoing...
NATIONAL

Sikkim introducing modern day technologies for fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

Gangtok, Nov 21: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang said on Thursday that the state government has been...
Health

AI-powered voice analysis may revolutionise early diagnosis of Parkinson’s disease

New Delhi, Nov 21: Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based algorithms that can detect subtle changes in a person's voice and...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed...

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

News Alert 0
Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu...

Sikkim introducing modern day technologies for fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, Nov 21: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang...
Load more

Popular news

38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan

INTERNATIONAL 0
Islamabad, Nov 21: At least 38 people were killed...

China Masters: Sindhu, Anupama bow out after losing second round matches

News Alert 0
Shenzen (China), Nov 21: Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu...

Sikkim introducing modern day technologies for fisheries: CM Prem Singh Tamang

NATIONAL 0
Gangtok, Nov 21: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge