Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

You chant slogans for Palestine, they shower top honours on him: BJP slams PM Modi’s critics

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, Nov 21: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday spoke at length about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global admiration, India’s towering stature in the world and also took a swipe at those criticising the country’s stand on Israel-Palestine armed conflict.

Sudhanshu Trivedi, speaking to IANS said that India’s diplomatic prowess has seen a new uptrend under PM Modi’s leadership but the naysayers continue to live in scepticism, despite the world showering accolades on him.

He said that PM Modi has become the only Indian Prime Minister to have addressed 14 foreign Parliaments and receive top honours from 19 nations across the globe and this includes even four Muslim nations. “It’s also a big lesson for PM Modi’s critics. You raise slogans for Palestine but that country is going gaga over him and offering its top honours,” Trivedi told IANS.

Notably, PM Modi was conferred with the ‘Grand Collar of the State of Palestine’, the highest Palestinian honour for foreign dignitaries in 2018, recognising his contributions to promoting relations between India and Palestine.

“This shows India’s towering stature on the world stage and it has been possible because of its growing might and robust diplomacy. This is the beginning of a new era. Earlier, India’s diplomacy was driven by principles of being ‘non-aligned’ but PM Modi has successfully transformed this into ‘all-aligned’,” he further said.

BJP leader’s remarks came in the backdrop of an outpouring of support for Palestine from certain parties and political activists in the country over the killing of Hamas chief and Israel terror attack mastermind Yahya Sinwar, last month. Leading parties of the INDIA Bloc had accused the Centre of ‘taking sides’ in the Israel-Palestine war and asked it to not be ‘complicit’ over massacres in Palestine.

Sudhanshu Trivedi also stated that former Prime Ministers including Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi addressed the Parliaments of foreign countries but their numbers stood at three and four respectively. “With 14 addresses, PM Modi surpassed them taken together,” he added.

IANS

Previous article
38 killed in attack on passenger vehicles in Pakistan
Next article
Tradition and modernity now adorn Assam Assembly premises
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Business

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have signed an MoU, coinciding with...
Features

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C) and Department of Telecommunication (DoT) have blocked at least...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations that BJP and RSS are trying to control different...
MEGHALAYA

Conrad inaugurates Tri Hills Ensemble

Shillong, Nov 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Tri Hills Ensemble in presence...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian...

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)...

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations...
Load more

Popular news

Tata Power inks pact with ADB for green projects worth $4.25 billion

Business 0
New Delhi, Nov 21: Tata Power and the Asian...

Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 21:The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C)...

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

MEGHALAYA 0
  Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge