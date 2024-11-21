Conrad inaugurates Tri Hills Ensemble

Shillong, Nov 21: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Thursday inaugurated the Tri Hills Ensemble in presence of Arts and Culture Minister, Paul Lyngdoh and Head of India for the Welsh Government, Mitchell Theaker at U Soso Tham Auditorium here.

The third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble showcased the rich arts, crafts and culture of Meghalaya’s three tribes— Khasi, Jaiñtia and Garo. It also commemorated the observation of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas.

“The festival is a celebration of our culture, our society and our people. Through this festival, we aim to showcase the rich diversity and cultural identity of our people,” the chief minister said, in his inaugural remark.

Talking on the importance of culture, the chief minister said, “Culture has a lot of power and potential as it connects us to our roots, our past, our unique identity and distinguishes us from the crowd. As a form of soft power, we are trying as a Government to harness this potential and release it for constructive purposes.”

The chief minister further said that the government has envisioned a road map to inspire younger generation to be proud of the culture and the diversity of the state. He informed that the government has tailored programmes that promote culture, different forms of art, music, literature and ancient knowledge and wisdom.

“We want our people to be proud of our culture, customs and language,” he added.

He lauded the arts and culture department for taking the initiative to facelift the Captain Williamson Sangma Museum, and encouraged the department to use technology for better immersive experience on the different facet and lives of the people of the state. “Our events and festivals celebrate the richness of the state,” he emphasized.

“A Synthesis of Rhythm & Art”, a book that documents the cultural dances of Meghalaya was launched. The book is an initiative by Sankardev College, Shillong in collaboration with Department of Arts & Culture. Another book – “U Spor na Thwei Pyrkhat” by Banjop Leo Gregory Kharmalki and KOT (Khasi Old Testament) by Raphael Warjri were launched.

During the event, the official web portal of the arts and craft village was launched and award and recognition were announced to achievers in different categories as mentioned below:

Literary: Dr. Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih & Janice Pariat

Tribal Museum: Kyntiewbor War

Tribal Entrepreneurship: Dasumarlin Majaw and D Kharbuli

Woodcraft: Gilford Pde

Film Making: Pradip Kurbah, Dominic Sangma and Simi Kongthiang

Fashion and lifestyle: Angelia Marwein

Performing arts: Steve Jyrwa, winner Dance India Dance

Indigenous cuisine: Mei Ramew Café

Bamboo Craft: Ricky Kynter and Bandap Dewkhaid Shillong Bamboo