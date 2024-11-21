Thursday, November 21, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Nov 21: The BJP has denied the allegations that BJP and RSS are trying to control different Central institutes in Meghalaya including NEHU by appointing individuals from RSS and BJP background.

Earlier, Congress MLA Ronnie Lyngdoh criticised the RSS and BJP over the ongoing issues at the North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), claiming the turmoil began when the BJP attempted to “capture” the institution to promote their ideology by appointing individuals with RSS and BJP affiliations.

It has been brought to the knowledge of the fact finding team of the Centre that unqualified individuals were appointed to various posts solely due to their RSS and BJP backgrounds

BJP Spokesperson, M Kharkrang while terming these as wild allegations that the fact finding team is here and they should find out if there is any interference from RSS and BJP in the functioning of NEHU

Informing that the turmoil in NEHU has been already taken up by the party in New Delhi, he said that a delegation of the party may soon go to New Delhi to apprise the Central leadership about the issues in NEHU.

Stating that such allegations should not be taken seriously, he said that whatever appointments are made by the Centre in the public sector , they look at the efficiency of the person

He, however, said that if such allegations are true, such things should not happen and Government will certainly take action to restore the past glory of the University.

On the allegations that the right wing groups are even trying to control other central offices and institutes in the state, he said that these are allegations made by the Opposition just to score some brownie points.

Previous article
Conrad inaugurates Tri Hills Ensemble
Next article
Centre blocks 17,000 WhatsApp accounts of hackers from South-East Asia
