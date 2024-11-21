Every nation must embrace Buddhist doctrine of peaceful co-existence: Rajnath Singh at ASEAN meeting

New Delhi, Nov 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday pitched for the Buddhist doctrine of peaceful co-existence at the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting in Loas. “The Buddhist doctrine of peaceful co-existence must be embraced more closely by all the nations as the world is increasingly getting polarised into blocks and camps which is leading to increasing strain on the established world order,” said the Defence Minister while addressing the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting-Plus forum in Vientiane, Lao PDR.

Rajnath Singh added that India stands for freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce and adherence to international law for peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific.

“India has always advocated and practised dialogue for resolving complex international issues. This commitment to open communication and peaceful negotiation is evident in India’s approach to a wide range of international challenges, from border disputes to trade agreements,” the Defence Minister said.

He added that an open dialogue promotes trust, understanding, and cooperation, laying the foundation for sustainable partnerships. “The power of dialogue has always proven effective, yielding tangible results that contribute to stability and harmony on the global stage.

India believes that genuine, long-term solutions to global problems can only be achieved when nations engage constructively, respecting each other’s perspectives and working toward shared goals in the spirit of cooperation,” the Defence Minister said.

He said that the ASEAN region, in particular, has always been economically dynamic and bustling with trade, commerce and cultural activities, adding that all through this transformational journey, India has remained a trusted friend of the region.

Citing a quote by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, while he visited South East Asia in 1927, the Defence Minister said, “Everywhere I could see India, yet I could not recognise it.” The Defence Minister also stressed that the statement symbolises the deep and widespread cultural and historical ties between India and South East Asia.

Sharing his insights on the discussions on the Code of Conduct, Rajnath Singh said: “India would like to see a Code that does not prejudice the legitimate rights and interests of nations which are not party to these deliberations. The code should be fully consistent with international law, in particular the UN Convention Law of Sea 1982.”

In view of the natural disasters wreaking havoc in different parts of the world, the Defence Minister said that it reminds of the perils of climate change while also complimenting the chair for choosing the most relevant topic in today’s scenario for the 11th ADMM-Plus Joint statement.

“Strengthening resilience to climate change in the defence domain requires multi-stakeholder engagement, from developing innovative solutions to managing the adverse impacts of climate change. This includes protecting vulnerable populations as well as safeguarding our defence installations,” the Defence Minister added.

He also highlighted the need to deepen the understanding of the interlinkages between climate change and threats to security while calling for developing an ADMM-Plus Defence Strategy on climate change. Rajnath Singh also drew attention to the Global Commons – the shared natural resources and ecosystems essential to sustaining life and bringing prosperity on the planet.

He underscored the need to safeguard these Global Commons in a just and balanced manner by not resorting to unilateral actions. “These resources provide invaluable ecological, economic, and social benefits that extend beyond national boundaries,” said the Defence Minister. The 11th ADMM-Plus forum consisted of 10 ASEAN countries, eight Plus countries, and Timor Leste. The meeting was chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister of Laos General Chansamone Chanyalath.

