Thursday, November 21, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Sports Snippets

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

AFI nominated for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award of Year
Monaco, Nov 20: India was on Wednesday shortlisted as one of the six finalists for World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024, for its progress in coaches education and Kids’ Athletics programme. The Award recognises a Member Federation that has distinguished itself in its accomplishments throughout the year and, as a result, positively contributed to the growth and profile of the sport. The shortlisted federations were nominated by each of the six area associations. The winner will be announced on World Athletics’ platforms, as part of the World Athletics Awards 2024. The awards function will be held here on December 1. The other five nominated countries for the World Athletics’ Member Federations Award 2024 are Ghana, Paraguay, Portugal, Solomon Islands and United States. (PTI)

Karan Singh sails into second round at ITF Kalaburagi Open
Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Nov 20: Fourth seed Karan Singh of India survived early jitters to beat compatriot Aditya Balsekar to enter the second round of the ITF Kalaburagi Open here on Wednesday. Karan had to fight hard in the first set before winning it in tie-breaker 7-6 (3), but he found his rhythm in the second set to bag it 6-0 with three service breaks. Later, local man SD Prajwal Dev recovered well from last evening’s defeat in the doubles with a 6-2, 6-3 win over Japan’s Kazuki Nishiwaki and set up a second-round showdown with second-seeded Bogdan Bobrov of Russia. Barring third-seeded Egor Agafonov’s retirement due to an ankle injury in the second set against Sidharth Rawat, rest of the seeded players sailed through to the second round. (PTI)

PSL franchise owners write to PCB over foreign players’ availability
Karachi, Nov 20: With next year’s Pakistan Super League dates likely to clash with the Indian Premier League 2025, the franchise owners of PSL have asked the country’s cricket board to provide them clarity on the availability of foreign players for the competition. A well-informed source close to the PSL franchise owners said that they have written a letter to the new PSL Director Salman Naseer, asking him to convene a meeting soon to address their concerns. “The owners want the PCB to give them clarity which players would be available for the PSL if the IPL is also being held at the same time and also about broadcasting schedules,” the said. “The owners are worried because of lack of clarity. The England and Wales Cricket Board and some other boards are talking about restrictions on their players playing in leagues so they want clarity ahead of the PSL players draft.” PSL is normally held in February-March but the next year’s edition has been pushed to April-May window as Pakistan is hosting the 2025 Champions Trophy in February-March. On the other hand, next year’s IPL is expected to be held from March to May. (PTI)

Previous article
Don’t count yourself as huge favourite: Erigaisi to Gukesh
Next article
Gill’s availability hangs in balance
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual Shillong Literary Festival concluded on Wednesday, leaving attendees with...
MEGHALAYA

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) sleuths conducted search operations at 22 premises in...
MEGHALAYA

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on Wednesday directed the authorities to apprise and advise the...
MEGHALAYA

NEHU submits internal report to Edn Ministry

VC in-charge refuses to divulge confidential details SHILLONG, Nov 20: The internal committee constituted by NEHU Vice Chancellor in...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

Popular news

Curtains down on ‘most successful’ edition of Shillong Literary Festival

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The fourth edition of the annual...

ED conducts raids in several states, including Meghalaya

MEGHALAYA 0
LOTTERY TICKET SCAM SHILLONG, Nov 20: The Directorate of Enforcement...

Advise NEHU students to end hunger strike: HC to officials

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Nov 20: The High Court of Meghalaya on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge