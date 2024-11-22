Can Pep Guardiola revive Man City amid losing streak?

Manchester, Nov 21: Pep Guardiola is widely expected to sign a new contract at Manchester City, giving him a chance to extend his unprecedented dominance of the English Premier League.

His priority, however, is to arrest the worst losing streak of his managerial career. Four straight losses in all competitions see four-time defending champion City trail leader Liverpool by five points in England’s top flight.

City is out of the English League Cup and has been humbled in the Champions League by a 4-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon in one of Ruben Amorim’s final acts before taking over Manchester United. Guardiola’s rule appears to be under threat. But, we’ve been here before.

City’s success under Guardiola – winning six of the last seven leagues and becoming the first English team to claim four in a row – has been characterized by its ability to go on remarkable winning runs that have eventually killed the challenge of rivals.

Whether Guardiola’s current team – with key players ageing and or injured – has the ability to go again, is unclear. And, anything other than a victory against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday would raise more questions about City’s title credentials.

Backed by the ruling family of Abu Dhabi, City has spent billions of dollars in signing the world’s best players. But, Guardiola’s squad has been stretched by injuries to Ballon d’Or winner Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne.

In De Bruyne and Kyle Walker, 33 and 34 respectively, there are doubts about their ability to maintain the levels they have in the past.

Walker, once so dominant at right back, has started only six games this season. City, meanwhile, has looked vulnerable in defence, keeping just five clean sheets in 18 games.

De Bruyne’s injuries have been mounting. After being sidelined for much of last season, he’s made only five starts this term.

Phil Foden has also struggled to replicate the form that saw him named Footballer of the Year last season, with three goals in 14 games.

Guardiola famously questioned his players’ title credentials midway through the treble-winning year of 2023-24, describing City as a “happy flowers” team.

It challenged them to raise their game in the face of a challenge from Arsenal, which led the standings for much of that campaign.

It worked, with City winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

With another league title secured last term, it is a constant challenge for dominant teams to find the hunger to reach new heights, even if Guardiola’s passion is as evident as ever. (AP)