Govt wants youths to take pride in state’s rich culture: Conrad at Tri Hills Ensemble

Official web portal of the Arts and Craft Village launched; achievers

from various fields feted

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced the government’s vision to inspire the younger generation to take pride in Meghalaya’s rich culture and diversity, while emphasising on the importance of preserving and celebrating the state’s cultural heritage.

Speaking at the inaugural function of the third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble at the Soso Tham Auditorium on Thursday, Sangma stated that the government wants people to take pride in their culture, customs, and language. “Culture has immense power and potential. It connects us to our roots, our past, and our unique identity, setting us apart. As a form of soft power, we, as a government, are working to harness this potential for constructive purposes,” he remarked.

The chief minister commended the Department of Arts and Culture for its efforts, including the ongoing renovation of the Captain Williamson Sangma Museum. He encouraged the department to leverage technology to create immersive experiences that highlight the various facets of life and history in the state. Sangma also urged the Education department to make it mandatory for educational institutions to organise visits to the museum, enabling students to learn about Meghalaya’s rich heritage and diversity.

Highlighting the Chief Minister’s Research Fellowship programme, Sangma shared that 50 scholars have been selected to document various topics related to the people and culture of the state. He noted that Meghalaya’s cultural identity is its pride, stressing the importance of preserving and showcasing the wisdom of the state’s forefathers to achieve global prominence. According to Sangma, culture not only strengthens local identity but also connects with other global traditions, fostering tourism and economic growth in the state.

The chief minister described the Tri Hills Ensemble as a celebration of Meghalaya’s culture, society, and people. He explained that the festival serves as a platform to showcase the rich diversity and cultural identity of the communities. He also mentioned that the government has initiated programmes that promote culture, art, music, literature, and ancient knowledge, which are integral to the state’s heritage.

Several initiatives and recognitions were announced during the event.

The official web portal of the Arts and Craft Village was launched to promote the traditional crafts of Meghalaya. Achievers from various fields were also honoured. Authors Dr Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih and Janice Pariat were recognised for their contributions to literature, while Kyntiewbor War was honoured for his work with the Tribal Museum. Tribal entrepreneurs Dasumarlin Majaw and D Kharbuli were also acknowledged, alongside woodcraft artist Gilford Pde. In filmmaking, Pradip Kurbah, Dominic Sangma, and Simi Kongthiang received awards, and Angelia Marwein was celebrated for her contributions to fashion and lifestyle. Steve Jyrwa, winner of India’s Best Dancer 4, was recognised for his achievements in performing arts. Mei Ramew Café was celebrated for its indigenous cuisine, while bamboo artisans Ricky Kynter and Bandap Dewkhaid were also honoured.

The event also saw the launch of three significant publications. A Synthesis of Rhythm & Art, a documentation of Meghalaya’s cultural dances, was introduced as a collaborative initiative by Sankardev College and the Department of Arts and Culture. Two other books, U Spor na Thwei Pyrkhat by Banjop Leo Gregory Kharmalki and the Khasi Old Testament (KOT) by Raphael Warjri, were also unveiled.

The third edition of the Tri Hills Ensemble highlighted the rich arts, crafts, and culture of Meghalaya’s three primary tribes — Khasi, Jaiñtia, and Garo. It also marked the observance of Jan Jatiya Gaurav Diwas. The event was graced by Arts and Culture Minister Paul Lyngdoh, along with Mitchell Theaker, Head of India for the Welsh Government, and other dignitaries.