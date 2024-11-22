Today in city

A two-day-long exhibition will begin from 11 am at Yalana Hotel, Laitumkhrah, featuring the works of Ranjan Choudhury, a proud alumnus of St. Edmund’s. He is an artist with over 500 oil paintings, inspired by the landscapes, rivers, and vibrant colours of Shillong, which he calls his homeland. Raised in Shillong, his early life was profoundly influenced by the city, driven by a lifelong passion for capturing the essence of nature that he holds dear. Choudhury’s journey began in his youth, even as he worked in the family tea business, with art always calling out to him. Now in his seventies, he fully embraces this passion, sharing the beauty of these landscapes through his exhibitions.