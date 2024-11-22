Friday, November 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

Today in city

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

A two-day-long exhibition will begin from 11 am at Yalana Hotel, Laitumkhrah, featuring the works of Ranjan Choudhury, a proud alumnus of St. Edmund’s. He is an artist with over 500 oil paintings, inspired by the landscapes, rivers, and vibrant colours of Shillong, which he calls his homeland. Raised in Shillong, his early life was profoundly influenced by the city, driven by a lifelong passion for capturing the essence of nature that he holds dear. Choudhury’s journey began in his youth, even as he worked in the family tea business, with art always calling out to him. Now in his seventies, he fully embraces this passion, sharing the beauty of these landscapes through his exhibitions.

Previous article
Govt wants youths to take pride in state’s rich culture: Conrad at Tri Hills Ensemble
Next article
News Capsule
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from Meghalaya, Binningstar Lyngkhoi, has urged the youths of India...
MEGHALAYA

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M Sangma from South Garo Hills has lodged a formal...
NATIONAL

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India Cooperative Week concluded on a colorful note with various...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH villagers receive free health screening

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: In a pioneering initiative to tackle health and development challenges, a free health...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from...

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M...

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India...
Load more

Popular news

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from...

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M...

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge