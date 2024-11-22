KHNAM’s Thomas Passah to contest ADC polls from Jaiaw

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: KHNAM working president Thomas Passah has confirmed his candidacy for the Jaiaw constituency in the upcoming MDC elections. However, the party is still in the process of finalising and scrutinising the list of other candidates from various constituencies.

“KHNAM has been one of the political parties in the state actively preparing for the upcoming MDC elections for many months now.

We have been in preparation mode since the beginning of the year, carefully evaluating candidates from different constituencies,” Passah stated.

He assured that the complete list of candidates would be released soon, adding that the party’s focus and issues remain consistent with those raised in previous elections.

Highlighting the party’s key issues for the MDC polls, Passah said their manifesto would prioritise the effective implementation of the Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation, 1954 under KHADC. According to him, it is imperative to strengthen this regulation before it loses its effectiveness.

Another significant point in their agenda is ensuring amendments to the Scheduled Tribes Order, 1950. Passah noted that flaws in the order, particularly concerning the list of Scheduled Tribes in Meghalaya, have led to the misuse of Scheduled Tribe benefits by non-eligible groups. Passah also emphasised the party’s stance on amending the AD Rule, specifically Section 128, to clearly state that only indigenous tribals should be permitted to vote in the Tribal District Council elections.

KHNAM remains committed to addressing these critical issues, which they believe are vital for the welfare and protection of the indigenous communities in Meghalaya.