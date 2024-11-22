Friday, November 22, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYA

KHNAM’s Thomas Passah to contest ADC polls from Jaiaw

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Nov 21: KHNAM working president Thomas Passah has confirmed his candidacy for the Jaiaw constituency in the upcoming MDC elections. However, the party is still in the process of finalising and scrutinising the list of other candidates from various constituencies.
“KHNAM has been one of the political parties in the state actively preparing for the upcoming MDC elections for many months now.
We have been in preparation mode since the beginning of the year, carefully evaluating candidates from different constituencies,” Passah stated.
He assured that the complete list of candidates would be released soon, adding that the party’s focus and issues remain consistent with those raised in previous elections.
Highlighting the party’s key issues for the MDC polls, Passah said their manifesto would prioritise the effective implementation of the Trading by Non-Tribal Regulation, 1954 under KHADC. According to him, it is imperative to strengthen this regulation before it loses its effectiveness.
Another significant point in their agenda is ensuring amendments to the Scheduled Tribes Order, 1950. Passah noted that flaws in the order, particularly concerning the list of Scheduled Tribes in Meghalaya, have led to the misuse of Scheduled Tribe benefits by non-eligible groups. Passah also emphasised the party’s stance on amending the AD Rule, specifically Section 128, to clearly state that only indigenous tribals should be permitted to vote in the Tribal District Council elections.
KHNAM remains committed to addressing these critical issues, which they believe are vital for the welfare and protection of the indigenous communities in Meghalaya.

Previous article
Meghalaya BJP denies attempt to control NEHU by RSS-BJP
Next article
Govt wants youths to take pride in state’s rich culture: Conrad at Tri Hills Ensemble
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from Meghalaya, Binningstar Lyngkhoi, has urged the youths of India...
MEGHALAYA

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M Sangma from South Garo Hills has lodged a formal...
NATIONAL

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India Cooperative Week concluded on a colorful note with various...
MEGHALAYA

SWGH villagers receive free health screening

From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: In a pioneering initiative to tackle health and development challenges, a free health...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from...

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M...

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India...
Load more

Popular news

State’s ex-int’l marathoner exhorts youths to participate in Viksit Bharat Challenge

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Nov 21: Former international marathoner from...

Activist moves SBI against Aadhaar requirement to open bank account

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: Social activist Greneth M...

Curtain comes down on All India Cooperative Week

NATIONAL 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Nov 21: The 71st All India...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge