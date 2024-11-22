Friday, November 22, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

Hamas claims killing of 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Gaza, Nov 22: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had killed 15 Israeli soldiers at close range in the town of Beit Lahia, northern Gaza.

In a press statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades stated that its fighters engaged an Israeli infantry unit of 15 soldiers and killed them at close range, Xinhua news agency reported. In a separate statement, the Al-Qassam Brigades announced that they had targeted an Israeli Merkava tank with a Tandem shell near the Safatawi area, west of Jabalia Camp in northern Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad Movement, said it had targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers and vehicles near the Jabalia Services Club in central Jabalia Camp using standard 60mm mortar shells.

The Israeli army has not released any statements regarding these attacks. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has conducted a large-scale retaliatory war against Hamas in Gaza, causing over 44,000 fatalities and significant destruction to homes and infrastructure, according to figures released by the Gaza-based health authorities.

The conflict erupted following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on southern Israel, which, according to Israeli authorities, resulted in the deaths of about 1,200 Israelis and the capture of about 250 hostages that included women and children.

IANS

Previous article
47 killed, 22 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

47 killed, 22 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel

Beirut, Nov 22: At least 47 people were killed and 22 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the...
Features

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on Friday said it is setting up a basic maintenance...
Features

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on Friday agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in...
Features

India among top 10 countries with AI readiness: Report

New Delhi, November 22:  India is among the top ten countries in Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, and the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

47 killed, 22 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 22: At least 47 people were killed...

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on...

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Features 0
Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on...
Load more

Popular news

47 killed, 22 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel

INTERNATIONAL 0
Beirut, Nov 22: At least 47 people were killed...

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on...

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Features 0
Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge