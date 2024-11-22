Friday, November 22, 2024
Shillong street vendors protest move to relocate them

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Nov 22: The hawkers and street vendors under the umbrella Meghalaya Greater Shillong Progressive Hawkers and Street Vendors Association (MGSPHSVA) on Friday staged a protest outside the office of the Shillong Municipal Board to oppose the proposal of the state government to relocate them.

The state government planned to relocate the hawkers and street vendors who are operating along the stretch from Motphran to Khyndailad.

They have expressed their disappointment that they were not informed or alerted on the proposal to relocate them.

The roadside hawkers had gathered outside the gate of the office of the Shillong Municipal Office. Finally, the leaders of the MGSPHSVA were invited to meet Shillong Municipal Board (SMB) Executive Engineer, FB Chyne to discuss their grievances.

Speaking to reporters after meeting with the SMB Executive Engineer, MGSPHSVA, Biolin Pyrtuh said that they sought clarification on the statement made by the tourism minister Paul Lyngdoh on the plan of the government to relocate the hawkers and street vendors on November 24.

She said that she was surprised by the claim of the Tourism Minister since there is a town vending committee which is tasked to look into the matter adding that there are representatives of the hawkers and street vendors in the committee.

Pyrtuh also warned the minister that the Tourism Minister should refrain from making misleading statements since the SMB is not aware of any such plan to relocate the hawkers and street vendors.

