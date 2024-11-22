Friday, November 22, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNews Alert

47 killed, 22 injured in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon’s Baalbek-Hermel

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Beirut, Nov 22: At least 47 people were killed and 22 others wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the eastern Lebanese governorate of Baalbek-Hermel, its governor Bachir Khodr said.

The casualties occurred in various towns and villages across the governorate, he added, noting that rescue teams were still searching for missing people beneath the rubble of destroyed homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

Lebanese military sources, who spoke anonymously, told Xinhua that the Israeli military on Thursday launched 48 airstrikes in southern and eastern Lebanon, while targeting 18 border towns and villages in southern Lebanon with about 100 shells.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said in a statement that its fighters attacked central Israel with missiles. “For the first time, a salvo of qualitative missiles targeted the Hatzor air base, which is 150 km from the Lebanese border, located in central Israel near kibbutz Hatzor Ashdod. It contains squadrons of warplanes,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah also targeted Israeli military gatherings at different sites in southern Lebanon and northern Israel with missile barrages, according to the statement. Since September, the Israeli army has levelled up its airstrikes on Lebanon in an escalation of conflict with Hezbollah. In early October, Israel initiated a ground operation across its northern border into Lebanon.

IANS

Previous article
Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance
Next article
Hamas claims killing of 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Hamas claims killing of 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Gaza, Nov 22: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters had killed 15...
Features

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on Friday said it is setting up a basic maintenance...
Features

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on Friday agreed to explore new areas of cooperation in...
Features

India among top 10 countries with AI readiness: Report

New Delhi, November 22:  India is among the top ten countries in Artificial Intelligence (AI) readiness, and the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Hamas claims killing of 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza, Nov 22: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing...

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on...

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Features 0
Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on...
Load more

Popular news

Hamas claims killing of 15 Israeli soldiers in Gaza

INTERNATIONAL 0
Gaza, Nov 22: The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing...

Air India institute in Bengaluru to create skilled engineers for aircraft maintenance

Features 0
New Delhi, Nov 22:  National carrier Air India on...

India and Japan bolster defence ties, explore air domain cooperation

Features 0
Vientiane (Laos), Nov 22 (IANS) India and Japan on...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge