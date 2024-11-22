Friday, November 22, 2024
SPORTS

India's Test outings in Australia

By: Agencies

1. 1947-48: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5) – Sir Donald Bradman (715 runs; Avg: 178.75) and pacer Ray Lindwall (18 wickets). Vijay Hazare was India’s top-scorer with 429 runs).

2. 1967-68: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5) – Fuelled by a stylish 101 by ML Jaisimha India made a heroic chase of 394 at Brisbane, before losing by a mere 35 runs.

3. 1977-78: Winner: Australia: 3-2 (5) – At Adelaide, India chased 493 with gusto as Mohinder Amarnath, GR Viswanath, Dilip Vengsarkar and Syed Kirmani made fifties, but they fell short by 47 runs.

4. 1980-81: Draw: 1-1 (3) – Led by Kapil Dev’s five-wicket haul and Viswanath’s hundred, India defeated Australia in the third Test at Melbourne by 59 runs to draw the series. Australia were bowled out for 83.

5. 1985-86: Draw: 0-0 (3) – In this series, Indian batters under top-scorer Sunil Gavaskar (352 runs) fired from all cylinders and their lowest total was 445.

6. 1991-92: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (5) – A young Sachin Tendulkar made a brilliant hundred at Perth, but Allan Border’s Australia lorded over their opponents with ease in the series.

7. 1999-2000: Winner Australia: 3-0 (3) – India never crossed 300 even once in six innings and came a cropper against the relentless Glenn McGrath (18 wickets).

8. 2003-04: Draw: 1-1 (4) – Rahul Dravid and Ajit Agarkar were the standout performers as India defeated Australia by four wickets in the second Test at Adelaide to take a 1-0 lead.

9. 2007-08: Winner: Australia: 2-1 (4) – India won an emotionally-charged Perth Test after a chaotic match at Sydney which saw a slew of umpiring errors by Steve Bucknor, the ‘Monkeygate’ involving Harbhajan Singh and Andrew Symonds and wolfish celebrations by Ricky Ponting-led Aussies that invited diatribe from all corners.

10. 2011-12: Winner: Australia: 4-0 (4) – The MS Dhoni-led India went down the slope quickly as a set of ageing stars struggled to deliver.

11. 2014-15: Winner: Australia: 2-0 (4) – Dhoni relinquished Test captaincy after the drawn third match at Melbourne.

12. 2018-19: Winner: India: 2-1 (4) – India, under Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, became the first Asian side to register a Test series win in Australia with victories at Adelaide and Melbourne.

13. 2020-21: Winner: India: 2-1 (4) – An injury-hit India wore the low of 36 at Adelaide like a ‘badge of honour’ and won at Melbourne and Brisbane as the visitors found a new hero in Rishabh Pant along with more familiar ones such as Pujara and R Ashwin.

Under pressure India face edgy Australia
