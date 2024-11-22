Jagpal Singh Dhanoa new SP, ANTF Shillong

Shillong, Nov 22: In the interest of public service and on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board(CSB), Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi District has been transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Shillong.

As per notification issued by Secretary of Home (Police) Cyril V Diengdoh on Friday, Vivekanand Singh who is the present Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Shillong has been transferred as Superintendentof Police of Ri Bhoi, with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.