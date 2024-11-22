Friday, November 22, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Jagpal Singh Dhanoa new SP, ANTF Shillong

Shillong, Nov 22: In the interest of public service and on the recommendation of the Civil Services Board(CSB), Jagpal Singh Dhanoa, Superintendent of Police, Ri-Bhoi District has been  transferred and posted as Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Shillong.
As per notification issued by Secretary of Home (Police) Cyril V Diengdoh on Friday, Vivekanand Singh who is the present Superintendent of Police, ANTF, Shillong has been transferred as Superintendentof Police of Ri Bhoi, with effect from the date of taking over charge and until further orders.

Previous article
Shillong street vendors protest move to relocate them
Next article
Australia to America, world leaders cherish exquisite traditional mementoes gifted by PM Modi
