Friday, November 22, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Man threatens villagers with unlicensed firearm, held

NONGPOH, Nov 21: Police in Ri-Bhoi have nabbed a man after allegations were leveled against the latter of threatening villagers with an unlicensed firearm in Umkhawai, under Jirang constituency.
The arrest came after a written complaint was lodged by Tarmal Mawthoh, a resident of Umkhawai.
According to the complaint, on November 18, 2024, between 11 am and 12 pm, the accused, identified as one Melan Syngkli (46), allegedly entered the residence of Santosh Marbaniang in Umkhawai village and threatened to shoot Balwan Mawthoh with a pistol.
He also reportedly threatened Marbaniang and his mother-in-law, Twilen Mawthoh, warning them not to inform the police about the incident.
Acting swiftly, the district police apprehended Syngkli and confiscated an unlicensed country-made pistol along with four live rounds of ammunition from his possession.

