News Capsule

Appointment

The services of all the Meghalaya Civil Services Officers posted in the districts, civil sub divisions including the Block Development Officers have been partially placed at the disposal of District Council Affairs department for appointment as Returning Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and Assistant EROs for the elections to the KHADC and JHADC next year, Secretary of Personnel and AR (A) department, CVD Diengdoh, informed in a statement here.

Office-bearers

The Mising Students’ Union Shillong, in a general meeting recently, has constituted a new executive body with Martina Pegu as president, Kaushik Migom Pegu as general secretary, and Abhijit Medok, Thaneswar Mili and Dr J Binong as advisers, besides other office-bearers.

Body formed

The A’chik National Youth Organization, Tikrikilla Circle, was constituted recently and approved by its governing body. Members elected to lead the body included Bikku Sangma as president, Samuel Sangma as vice president, Adom Sangma as general secretary, Sen Sangma as vice general secretary, Dorakil Marak as organising secretary, Rambo Sangma as games and sports secretary and Rakseng Arengh as environmental secretary besides three other executive members.