Meghalaya Nuggets

VPP calls for WJH DC’s action on long-delayed DSC exams, interviews

JOWAI, Nov 22: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) has urged West Jaintia Hills Deputy Commissioner to take immediate action to address the prolonged delay in conducting District Selection Committee (DSC) examinations and interviews. The delays, the party maintained, have left numerous government positions vacant, disrupting local administration and causing frustration among job-seekers. Raising specific concerns regarding the delayed recruitment for positions such as Boatman, Gram Sevak, Gram Sevika, Sericulture Demonstrator, LDA-Cum-Typist, and Grade IV posts, the VPP highlighted that the shortage of manpower, resulting from these delays, has placed immense pressure on existing personnel, hindering the functioning of various government departments. According to the party, the situation has also caused prolonged anxiety among job aspirants who have waited for years for recruitment processes to resume. Drawing attention to the case of the Sericulture Demonstrator examination, which has been pending for 18 years, the VPP pointed out that Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s recent decision to condone the age limit for superannuated candidates underscored the urgency of holding the examination. The VPP warned that failure to conduct the examination by December 2024 would render many eligible candidates ineligible. It may be mentioned that despite numerous appeals from candidates, the DSC has yet to announce a clear timeline for the pending examinations and interviews. Meanwhile, the VPP has exhorted the DC to accord priority to the issue and ensure timely examinations, which, the party added, would alleviate the staffing crisis, restore administrative efficiency and reduce the frustration faced by job-seekers in the region.

Candidate alleges malpractices in EGH DSC examinations

TURA, Nov 22: In a revelation that could cause ripples in the way District Selection Committee’s examinations are conducted, a candidate, who took part in the examinations in East Garo Hills on Saturday last week, revealed malpractices that she witnessed first-hand while going through the written examination. According to the candidate, who sought anonymity for obvious reasons, she along with nine others were huddled in one of the examination rooms. Incidentally, there were no CCTV cameras present in any of the rooms where exams were taken – something that should have been there to root out any form of malpractice from taking place. “Inside the room that I took the exams in, the invigilator was helping everyone with answers to a few questions. In some other rooms, even mobile phones were allowed and candidates were searching for answers on the internet,” informed the candidate. Exams for various positions within a district are overseen by the District Selection Committee (DSC). “It is really strange that there are no measures taken to ensure fair practice during such important examinations. The state can look at Assam where the internet is blocked during the period of examinations for jobs. This cuts out a lot of illegalities from taking place,” felt another. When contacted on the matter, the East Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, under which Williamnagar falls, sought information on the room where the candidate was seated as well as those rooms where phones were allowed. However, the informant was unwilling to come forward for obvious reasons.

GSU moves edn min for extension of scholarship submission deadline

TURA, Nov 22: The GSU CEC (Zikku Balgra) on Friday sought the extension of the submission deadline for the post-matric scholarship applications till January 31, 2025.The union, urging Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma to look into the matter, said that extending the date would give the students ample time to obtain the necessary documents without compromising their studies. In their appeal to the minister, the union pointed out that the students are facing difficulties in obtaining the parents income certificate from the Deputy Commissioner’s office, adding that with examinations likely to take place within the first week of December, the students are having a hard time managing their studies and taking care of the application process, at the same time.

Literacy camp for PWDs

TURA, Nov 22: A financial literacy camp for persons with disabilities was conducted at Betasing, in South West Garo Hills, on Friday. The programme aimed at equipping participants with essential financial knowledge and skills and apprised of the RBI guidelines regarding Persons with Disabilities. The financial literacy camp was a significant step forward in promoting financial inclusion for persons with disabilities in the district. The collaboration between the state government, RBI, and the community was a promising example of how targeted initiatives can make a tangible difference in the lives of people with disabilities.