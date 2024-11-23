Saturday, November 23, 2024
MEGHALAYA

KHADC to hold Wahadadar poll for Shella Confederacy

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

SHILLONG, Nov 22: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has announced that the long-awaited election for the Wahadadar of the Shella Confederacy will take place on December 13, marking the first such election in 15 years. The last election was held in 2009.
Deputy Chief Executive Member (CEM) in charge of the Elaka Department, Pynshngain N. Syiem, conveyed the decision to a delegation from Shella, which was led by its Rangbah Shnong SF Sarubai.
Speaking to reporters, Sarubai confirmed that the filing of nominations for the post will begin on November 28 whilst voting will be conducted from 9 am onwards on December 13.
He also expressed gratitude on behalf of the various Rangbah Shnongs of Shella Confederacy villages to the Deputy CEM and the KHADC for taking steps to hold the long-delayed election.
Meanwhile, Syiem expressed the KHADC’s satisfaction in being able to finally organise the election, stating that it is a significant step forward for the Shella Confederacy.

 

