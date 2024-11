Guidebooks

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has informed all non-regular and compartmental students, registered to appear for the SSLC examination, 2025, to collect the CM IMPACT guidebooks from their respective examination centres between 9 am and 11 am on November 29. “Students are required to produce their registration cards/examination application acknowledgment slip for verification during collection,” a statement in this regard said.