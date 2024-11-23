Rally against ‘illegal’ sand mining in Dudhnoi river

DAINADUBI/DUDHNOI, Nov 22: More than 15 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) from Meghalaya, members of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) and KMSS on Thursday came together for a protest rally against illegal sand mining, allegedly taking place near the Assam-Meghalaya border.

The protest rally was led by the Mothers’ Union (Assam and Meghalaya) and GSU–Assam State Zone to protest against the illegal sand mining in the Dudhnoi River.

More than 1000 people from Garo and other communities from Kalikapara, Damra, Nokmakundi, Kasumari, Patpara, Tengasot, Bakrapur and many other villages from Meghalaya participated in the rally.

The rally covered most sections of the areas where illegal sand mining has been rampant, starting from the Damra HS School Ground to Nokmakundi, near the Meghalaya border.

The move came after Assam failed to stop what residents termed an illegal exercise, where more than 200 dumper trucks are plying regularly.

Despite repeated objections to the Goalpara District Commissioner and DFO against sand mining from the river, the acts continued. We want this menace to stop when everyone knows it is illegal but is still being allowed for reasons best known to them, said a resident of Kasumari, Brayan Marak.

Residents of the Damra area have been enraged after their written and verbal objections drew no reaction from those in power, while illegal sand mining continued despite objections from the residents.

Mothers’ Union president Soma Marak said that due to the mining in the Manda (Dudhnoi) River, the water level is decreasing.

“Even in the rainy seasons, we see very less water than we have seen in the river. On the other hand, sand smugglers using motors are extracting the sand from the river resulting in massive soil erosion in the area from Dudhnoi to several villages in Meghalaya,” she added.

When approached the DFO–Goalpara, the officer asked them to show more people who are opposing to sand mining, CSO leaders said.

Further, they pointed out that despite several offices and check gates for illegal activities along the route to Guwahati where the sand is sold, no one lifts a finger, pointing to some in the present Assam government being involved.

Reminding that the present Assam government had promised to decrease erosion in the river, the Mothers’ Union president said, “Assam state minister, Piyush Hazarika also visited many riverside places in Dudhnoi area along with the RHAC Chief Tankeswar Rabha and ordered the department to work for stopping erosion. What is the point of spending unnecessary money on these things when sand mining continues in the river day and night?”

ABSU advisor Dhiraj Hazowary added that the sand mafia was creating havoc on nature through sand mining by disobeying government regulations.

“Departments like forest, transport and police do not see the overloaded sand-laden dumpers. Even after carrying sand without challans, there is no stopping them. Something is happening and until this stops, we will continue our democratic protests to such excesses. It looks like everyone is more interested in actions against E-Rickshaws, scooties, bikes etc,” said Hazowary.